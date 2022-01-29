2 year warranty
See more. Do more.
The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. A crystalclear WQHD display and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue.
B Line
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth, quick refresh and an ultra-fast response time.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Rauld
29/01/2022
United Kingdom
Absolutely love it!
It's amazing, I really can't fault it at all. Great resolution and screen, low blue light mode, fully adjustable (tilt, swivel, height) + great adjustable range, very sturdy monitor base, easy use menu, absolutely loving it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 345B1C Curved UltraWide LCD display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 345B1C Curved UltraWide LCD display
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
Cannot support HDMI 1 vs HDMI 2 for PIP/PBP at the same time
The monitor may look different from feature images.