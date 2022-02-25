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2 year warranty

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Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

328E1CA/89

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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Software & drivers

Driverswindows7

  • version: 328E1C
  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 25 February 2022

Driverswindows8

  • version: 328E1C
  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 25 February 2022

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 675.5 kB
  • 18 June 2026

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 6.4 MB
  • 18 June 2026

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