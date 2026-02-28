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Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

325E1CW/89

Simply immersive

The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra wide-color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images alive!

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Simply immersive

  • E Line

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.