2 year warranty
322M8CP/89
Get in the moment
This Philips curved momentum monitor combines a 240Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium. Gaming features for lifelike visuals, tear-free, and low latency gameplay while delivering wide viewing angles. Best for the most intense games.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.