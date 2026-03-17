2 year warranty
27E2G2200/89
Well-equipped for any task
This monitor is packed with features designed to give you a competitive edge. Its Full HD resolution, overclockable 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms MPRT deliver crisp visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay.
2000 series
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, allowing you to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays deliver remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that require colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the content you are displaying, automatically adjusting Color and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and Video, or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When ECO mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for an ideal Display of everyday office applications and lower Power consumption.
4.0
of 5
10
Reviews
Vonster
17/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great budget monitor perfect for my needs as a console gamer
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2025-02-17
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2025-02-17
dsghgm
09/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent!
Excellent quality monitor and good value for money.
Pros
Good resolution, narrow screen bezel, so display is almost the full width of the product.
Cons
Case is a bit flimsy, but no issues so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-02-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-02-09
Softbard
05/02/2026
United Kingdom
This review is for the 24E 1N 1200A bought from Currys in Newbury UK. The picture is very sharp, and fills the screen after a few seconds of oversize.
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-01-05
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-01-05
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts brightness to reduce blur, so brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight strobes in sync with the screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended that you turn it off when you are not using the gaming function.
The products and accessories listed in this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from the feature images.