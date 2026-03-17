2 year warranty
27E1N1100A/74
Work in style
Experience productivity in Full HD. This monitor is equipped with essentials for the workplace, such as LowBlue mode to protect the eyes, IPS LED wide view technology for high-quality imagery, and 1ms MPRT for sharp visuals.
1000 series
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
This Philips display refreshes the screen image up to 100 times per second which makes this monitor much faster than a standard display. With a 100Hz frame rate, gamers are able to find those critical images on the screen that show enemy movement in an ultra-smooth motion so that they are easily targetable.
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, allowing you to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays deliver remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that require colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
4.0
of 5
10
Reviews
Vonster
17/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great budget monitor perfect for my needs as a console gamer
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2025-02-17
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2025-02-17
dsghgm
09/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent!
Excellent quality monitor and good value for money.
Pros
Good resolution, narrow screen bezel, so display is almost the full width of the product.
Cons
Case is a bit flimsy, but no issues so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-02-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-02-09
Softbard
05/02/2026
United Kingdom
This review is for the 24E 1N 1200A bought from Currys in Newbury UK. The picture is very sharp, and fills the screen after a few seconds of oversize.
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-01-05
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2026-01-05
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
The monitor may look different from feature images.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.