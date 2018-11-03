ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Energy Label Europe A
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Energy Label Europe A
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph

Discontinued

QHD LCD monitor

272B8QJEB/01

1.7

| (3) Reviews

Crystal-clear image

Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Quad HD monitor. Crystal-clear Quad HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.

See all benefits

efficient performance for maximum productivity

Crystal-clear image

  • B Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

1.074 billion colors for smooth color gradations and detail

1.074 billion colors for smooth color gradations and detail

The 10-bit display delivers rich color depth with 1.074 billion colors and 12-bit internal processing for re-creating smooth, natural colors without gradations and color banding.

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
4
2

03/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It would be perfect, but the noise...

Image quality is superb, the design is elegant. The height, the rotation and the tilt of the display is easily adjustable. The only problem is the audible switching noise from the power supply which gets louder if a bright image is displayed. I was able to make it much silent and a little bit less annoying by decreasing the refresh rate from 60Hz to 50Hz (Network AC frequency is 50Hz), but it is still audible. It is a really nice product, but if I knew about this noise before purchase, I wouldn't buy it. Please design better power supplies, it is not impossible to make a silent switching mode power supply!

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor

23/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Terribly noisy

The screen has decent design, good stand and the image quality quite good. But, the noise, is terrible. With some screens, working without noise cancelling headphones is absolutely impossible.

Pros

Good price for decent quality.

Cons

The noise is unbearable.

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-02-23

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-02-23

29/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The noise is unbearable

It's a very nice screen; the image is nice and the contrast sharp; the design is nice and it is one of the best height adjustable stand. But, I'm going to scrape it and replace it, because it is so terribly noisy. Any screen with a little too much white background and you must wear noise cancelling headphones to cancel out the high pitched loud whistle.

Pros

Good monitor.

Cons

Noise.

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-04-29

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-04-29

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. The monitor may look different from feature images.