Take gaming to the next level
This Philips gaming monitor is a great all-around display for intense action-packed PC games. AMD FreeSync, 165Hz and 1ms deliver smooth gameplay. Virtually frameless display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances immersive visual experience. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
