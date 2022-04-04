Search terms

Gaming Monitor

Full HD gaming monitor

24M1N3200Z/89
Overall rating / 5
  Take gaming to the next level
    Gaming Monitor Full HD gaming monitor

    24M1N3200Z/89
    Take gaming to the next level

    This Philips gaming monitor is a great all-around display for intense action-packed PC games. AMD FreeSync, 165Hz and 1ms deliver smooth gameplay. Virtually frameless display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances immersive visual experience. See all benefits

      • Momentum 3000
      • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

      165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        23.8 inch / 60.5 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 165 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        92.56 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        MPRT
        1 ms
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Color gamut (min.)
        DCI-P3 94.1%*
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 80.5%*, sRGB 99.9%*, Adobe RGB 90.4%*
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 200 kHz (H) / 48 - 165 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI x 2, DisplayPort x1
        HDCP
        HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DisplayPort)
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • Game Settings/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        -/+ 90 degree
        Swivel
        -/+ 45  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        24 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        540 x 513 x 213  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        540 x 321 x 43  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        600 x 526 x 164  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.70  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.40  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        5.65  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
          • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
          • DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
          • NTSC / sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931
          • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

