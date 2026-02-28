2 year warranty
Discontinued
24B1D5600/96
Eye comfort, multi-tasking made easy
Vivid CrystalClear QHD and easy-to-read ePaper screens combine with versatile connectivity to enhance productivity. Philips award-winning design brings both functionality and ergonomics that are best for eye comfort and ultimate usibility.
5000 series
The Philips ePaper display protects your eyes and the environment. With E Ink technology, content displays like paper without emitting a harsh backlight. Work longer without eye fatigue or headaches caused by conventional flickering, backlit LCD monitors. The features of anti-glare, no flickering and no blue light help avoid eye strain. Ultra-low power consumption and paperless display are designed to meet suitability goals.
This Philips dual screen monitor combines a CrystalClear QHD LCD display with a secondary ePaper display. Each screen delivers ultimate multi-tasking convenience. With two side-by-side screens, you can view vivid colors on the big screen, and read long documents on the ePaper screen. Enhance your creativity and productivity.
The new SmartRemote software by Philips allows you to control your ePaper monitor via an easy-to-use on-screen menu. You can drag files into the tool window, search content, zoom in, zoom out, and switch pages. Reduce distractions by displaying just what you need. Go to Philips website support page to download the latest App version.
Awards
Reviews
The SmartRemote app is solely compatible with operating systems Windows 10 and above and it is currently not compatible with macOS.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
The monitor may look different from feature images.