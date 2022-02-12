2 year warranty
Discontinued
246V5LHAB/89
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
24" (61 cm)
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
antonimarian
12/02/2022
United Kingdom
the best
it is very good in all respects, I did not have very high expectations for this monitor but it is great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-02-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-02-12
Dutybunny
15/01/2018
United Kingdom
Quality product, well recommended
I use this for reviewing CAD designs and costing purposes... Resolution is reallly good, the images and numbers appear very clear on the large screen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Response time value equal to SmartResponse