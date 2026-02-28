2 year warranty
243V5QHABA/89
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
23.6" / 59.9 cm
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Reviews
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse