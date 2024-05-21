2 year warranty
Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.
V Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease,it is especially suitable for photos,web-browsing,movies,gaming,and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle,resulting in crisp images.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
3.9
of 5
19
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Herdwick
21/05/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
New computer monitor
Brilliant quality. Makes my photographs look even better in colour and detail!!
Pros
As above
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 242V8LA LCD monitor
Date of Use 2024-04-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 242V8LA LCD monitor
Date of Use 2024-04-21
Ozzyoz
16/01/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great value and performance
An excellent replacement for my older monitor, with better resolution and features
Pros
Excellent clarity of display and neat "frameless "design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 242V8LA LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-12-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 242V8LA LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-12-16
Qazwsx
27/12/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice monitor.
Excellent, large display, clear, sharp and vibrant colours. Set up is easy and a very good price.
Pros
size and price.
Cons
sound is OK but not very loud.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271V8LA LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-11-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271V8LA LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-11-27
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.