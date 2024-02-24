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  • Simply immersive
  • Simply immersive

Discontinued

MonitorFull HD Curved LCD monitor

241E1SCA/00

2

| (1) Review

Simply immersive

The 24" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.

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Simply immersive

  • E Line

  • 24 (23.6" / 59.9 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

24/02/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not great at all

Not sure if it is faulty or it supposed to be like this, bjt colours are bad, very bad. High resolution but quality of it seems so bad, see photos attached.

Pros

Good price

Cons

Not good quality

This review was made for 271E1SCA Full HD Curved LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-10-24

This review was made for 271E1SCA Full HD Curved LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-10-24

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.