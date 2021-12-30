2 year warranty
Discontinued
226E9QHAB/00
Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
This stylish brilliance monitor gives the best viewing beyond boundaries. Wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free reduces eye fatigue after long use.
E Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
3.8
of 5
12
Reviews
theperson
30/12/2021
United Kingdom
Nice
Its just all-round good. I dont know if it is mountable tho?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-12-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-12-30
Lion 66
07/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Crystal Clear
Does exactly what I need it to do. Very easy to set up and very clear. Made working from home a lot easier.
Pros
Easy set up and clear flicker free image.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-06-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-06-07
Keith68
10/10/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
This monitor does exactly what it is meant to do. It plugged straight in to my computer and worked first time. All I had to do was resize the image to fit the screen. The picture is very clear and sharp, and the high quality is particularly noticeable when playing videos. Using the menu is a bit fiddly and takes some getting used to but once everything is set up you should rarely need to use it. The base takes quite a bit of room on the desk but on the other hand the monitor is very stable. Overall excellent for the price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.