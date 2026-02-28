2 year warranty
Discontinued
191S8LHSB2/69
Reliable and essential
Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes and increases your productivity.
S Line
18.5" / 47 cm
1366x768 HD
Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilize >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)
Reviews
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.