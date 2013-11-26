2 year warranty
Drive with style
BlueVision signaling and interior bulbs are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision signaling and interior lamps, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp.
Type of lamp: W5W
Pack of: 2
12 V,5 W
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
BillB
26/11/2013
United Kingdom
Whiter and brighter light than original bulbs.
I replaced my original sidelight bulbs with these. They match the upgraded headlight bulbs in colour and seem to be considerably brighter. I would definitely use these again as unlike led bulbs they are fully road legal and bright white.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BlueVision 12961BVB2 Conventional Interior and Signaling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BlueVision 12961BVB2 Conventional Interior and Signaling