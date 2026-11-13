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Climate care

Climate care (76)

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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier
  • Philips Air Humidifier

Philips Air Humidifier
5000 Series

HU5710/00
  • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
  • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology
  • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood
  • Easy to use & smart control
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Discontinued

  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
  • Ultra-quiet operation
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  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan

Philips Pedestal Fan
2000 Series

CX2550/00
  • Fan airflow 2562 m³/h
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Ultra-quiet at 19 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 40 cm
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  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Pedestal Fan

CX1520/01
  • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
  • Quiet at 38 db (A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
  • Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series

Philips Tower Fan 5000 Series
Tower Fan

CX5550/01
  • Strong airflow at 2.370 m3/h
  • Ultra-quiet operation
  • Low energy consumption
  • Remote control
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  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
  • Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series

Philips Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series
Tower Fan

CX7550/01
  • Powerful airflow at 2.440 m³/h
  • Ultra-quiet operation
  • Connected with Air+ app
  • Low energy consumption
  • DC motor
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  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
4in1 Purifier, Fan, Heater & Humidifier

AMF970/10
  • Purifies with powerful 185 m3/h filtration
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • Rapid 3 second heating
  • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud Technology
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Discontinued

  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series

Philips 800 Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0819/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 48 m²
  • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
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  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000

Philips Series 3000
2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

AC3737/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 131m2
  • 505 m3/h CADR & 650 ml/h rate
  • Removes formaldehyde gases
  • Connected to WiFi; Air+ app
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier

AC2889/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2939/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 98 m²
  • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product

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