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2 year warranty

Climate care

Air Purifier (28)

1 - 12 of 28 results
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Air Purifier

  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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Discontinued

  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
  • Ultra-quiet operation
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  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

Philips Air Performer 9000 Series
4in1 Purifier, Fan, Heater & Humidifier

AMF970/10
  • Purifies with powerful 185 m3/h filtration
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • Rapid 3 second heating
  • Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud Technology
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Discontinued

  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series

Philips 800 Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0819/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 48 m²
  • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier

AC2889/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2939/90
  • Purifies rooms up to 98 m²
  • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
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  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series

Philips Air Performer 8000 series
3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35
  • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected to Air+ App
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
Air Purifier

AC0720/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²
  • Our most energy efficient purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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New

  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier(11)
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC3420/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 650 ml/h humidification
  • 3.2L water tank
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