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Automotive driving assistance
All series
Philips GoSure 7000 seriesGoSure 7101DP
Philips GoSure 5000 seriesGoSure 5101
Philips ADR610Car driving video recorder
Philips GoSure 3000 seriesGS3201
Philips ADR810Car driving video recorder
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