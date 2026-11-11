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Automotive driving assistance

Automotive driving assistance (5)

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  • Philips GoSure 7000 series
  • Philips GoSure 7000 series
  • Philips GoSure 7000 series
  • Philips GoSure 7000 series

Philips GoSure 7000 series
GoSure 7101DP

LUMGS7101DP/10
LUMGS7101DP
GS7101DP
GS7101
  • 4K UltraHD
  • Dual camera system
  • Parking monitoring enabled
  • Traffic light detection
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  • Philips GoSure 5000 series
  • Philips GoSure 5000 series
  • Philips GoSure 5000 series
  • Philips GoSure 5000 series

Philips GoSure 5000 series
GoSure 5101

LUMGS510X1/10
  • Stop & Go reminder
  • Collision detection protection
  • Smart driver fatigue alert
  • Sharp high definition images
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  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610

Philips ADR610
Car driving video recorder

ADR61BLX1
  • Full-HD 1080p
  • Automatic collision detection
  • Fatigue index and driver alert
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  • Philips GoSure 3000 series
  • Philips GoSure 3000 series
  • Philips GoSure 3000 series
  • Philips GoSure 3000 series
  • Philips GoSure 3000 series
  • Philips GoSure 3000 series
  • Philips GoSure 3000 series

Philips GoSure 3000 series
GS3201

LUMGS320X1/10
  • Collision detecting G-sensing
  • Driver fatigue alert
  • Reliable high-quality image
  • Fully automated operation
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  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810

Philips ADR810
Car driving video recorder

ADR81BLX1
  • Full-HD 1080p
  • Automatic collision detection
  • Fatigue index and driver alert
  • Emergency Easy Capture
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