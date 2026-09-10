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  • The Roller The Roller The Roller

    Moving Sound Wireless speaker

    TAMS60B/00

    Overall rating / 5
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    The Roller

    An icon is reborn. The Roller brings true stereo sound and seamless connectivity to its unmistakable 80s style. It’s bold, it’s loud, and it delivers the kind of deep, well-defined bass that hits hard and stays tight.

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    Moving Sound Wireless speaker

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    The Roller

    • Striking sound. Retro looks
    • 120W MAX (60W RMS)
    • Up to 24 hours play time
    • IP67 dustproof/waterproof
    An 80s icon, reinvented

    An 80s icon, reinvented

    The Roller might look like it did in the mixtape era, but it’s been reengineered to deliver 120 W max (60 W RMS) of power and bass that goes deeper than ever before. If you’re outside, you can turn on Moving Sound to keep the bass strong and the sound clear in the open air.

    New-school acoustics. Active 2-way stereo system

    New-school acoustics. Active 2-way stereo system

    Dual 3.5” drivers, dedicated tweeters, and an active crossover all work together to separate the highs and lows with precision. Twin passive radiators deepen the bass. The result? True stereo sound with powerful depth and crisp, clean detail.

    Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and USB audio

    Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and USB audio

    Bluetooth® 6.0 lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect The Roller to two devices at once. You can also plug an external device into the USB-C port and listen to music that way.

    Auracast™ for multi-speaker setups

    Auracast™ for multi-speaker setups

    If you’re hosting a party or you just want even bigger sound, you can use Auracast™ to broadcast music from The Roller to as many compatible speakers as you like. The LC3 codec is supported for better sound, and setup is simple via our companion app.

    Built for the long play

    Built for the long play

    The rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives you up to 24 hours of playtime and swaps out easily at the end of its lifespan. A quick 15-minute charge will get you up to 3.5 hours of tunes and a full recharge takes around 3 hours. If your phone’s running low, you can plug it into The Roller’s built-in power bank to keep those playlists coming.

    Made to move with IP67 dustproof/waterproof protection

    Made to move with IP67 dustproof/waterproof protection

    With an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, plus a built-in carry handle, The Roller is built to take the good times everywhere. Park lawns, pool decks, city streets, dusty dancefloors, simply set it down and turn it up.

    Philips Entertainment app. Smart control for The Roller

    Philips Entertainment app. Smart control for The Roller

    You can use our companion app to turn on Moving Sound for outdoor play, select animations or wallpaper for the colour display, update firmware, and more. Plus, the app makes it simple to connect to other speakers via Auracast™.

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled cardboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

    Clear colour display with retro animations

    Even the display knows how to groove. Watch cassettes spin, vinyl turn, and equaliser bars bounce, or choose a retro wallpaper. Essential controls and track information remain visible, and you can change things up or adjust the display's brightness using a physical button or our companion app.

    LED light rings dance to the music or set the mood

    Party in turquoise and pink, or let a soft white glow keep things mellow. Finely tuned LED light rings sync to the beat, and you can easily switch modes to match the vibe. Neon Stage, Crowd Pulse, Arcade Glitch, Bassline – the choice is yours.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      60W
      Sound System
      Stereo
      Sound enhancement
      Bass+
      Frequency response
      50 Hz - 20 KHz
      Output power (MAX)
      120W

    • Loudspeakers

      Driver configuration
      2-way
      Number of sound channels
      2
      Number of tweeters
      2
      Number of woofers
      2
      Passive radiators
      2
      Tweeter Impedance
      4  ohm
      Tweeter diameter
      1"
      Woofer diameter
      3.5"
      Woofer Impedance
      4 ohm

    • Connectivity

      Type of cable
      USB charging cable (Type-C)
      USB
      Type-C (charging), support audio playback via USB-C to A cable (not included)
      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      A2DP, AVRCP, Multipoint (Multipair) support, Streaming Format: SBC, LC3
      Bluetooth range
      Line of sight, 20m or 66ft
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Multiple speaker connection
      Yes
      Multiple speaker scenario
      Broadcasting, Receiving
      Multiple speaker technology
      Auracast TX/RX

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Ease of Installation
      Automatic pairing
      Volume control
      Up/ Down
      Water resistance
      IP67
      Light Effect
      Yes, 5 light modes
      Dustproof
      IP67
      Display screen
      IPS

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      5200mAh, 7.3V
      Battery type
      Li-ion (replaceable)
      Standby power consumption
      <0.8W (display on)
      Operating time on battery
      24  hour(s)
      Charging time
      3 hour(s)
      Power bank
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      41.5  cm
      Depth
      17  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      Gross weight
      3.07  kg
      Net weight
      2.362  kg
      Tare weight
      0.708  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19.15  cm
      Width
      38  cm
      Depth
      11.85  cm
      Weight
      2.3  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      Quick start guide, World Wide Warranty leaflet, Safety warranty sheet
      Cable
      USB charging cable

    • Design

      Colour
      Black

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 70% GRS-certified recycled post-consumer PC + ABS TE-00132492

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    • The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
    • The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.
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