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2 year warranty
ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones
Discontinued
Support
SHQ7300OR/00
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (3)
What is Bluetooth?
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
How to improve sound from my Philips headphones?
The volume of my Philips in-ear headphones is too low