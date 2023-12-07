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2 year warranty

ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones

Discontinued

Support

ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ7300OR/00

ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 726.8 kB
  • 7 December 2023

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 695.1 kB
  • 7 December 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting