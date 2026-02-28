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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ7300OR/00

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Bluetooth 3.0 support – without the hassles of cables

Bluetooth 3.0 support – without the hassles of cables

Carrying pouch for convenient storage

One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

One-touch NFC connection for easy pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your in-ear Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

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