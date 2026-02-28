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2 year warranty
ActionFit SHQ7300OR Bluetooth® sports headphones
Discontinued
SHQ7300OR/00
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your in-ear Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
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