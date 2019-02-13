ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF693/37

4.3

| (32) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

See all benefits

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 3 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow flow nipple

  • 1m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

32

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

2

13/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Must have

I have always loved Philips baby bottles. But this one is just the best my son has used this from day one. Next to nothing difference to the natural mums breast feeding. My son has never had a problem or an issue going from breast to bottle throughout the day. Highly recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

10/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

Great bottles! Easy to clean as there's not loads of 'anti colic' bits and pieces. The valves in the teats work perfectly to let air into the bottle as the baby's drinking so no problems with wind. The shape of the teats is just right for the perfect latch. Would definitely recommend!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/47 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/47 Natural baby bottle

11/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use bottle

The design are good and easy to hold on too. Very good flow for the natural teat and it is just a amazing bottle. That’s why I don’t try other bottle just Avent. Thank you

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011