2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3060BL/00
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Domiboggy
12/09/2015
United Kingdom
Amazing!!
This product surprised me a lot! I bought the headphones because I needed some new cheap ones and I found these. I was expecting an aright set of headphones, but when I tried them on, it was like I was wearing a set of £100 headphones. They cancel out noise extremely well, even though they aren't suppose to be. A product well bought!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
dj67
18/01/2018
United Kingdom
Good Headphones
Very comfortable to wear, folds away neatly, looks nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones