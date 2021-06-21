Finally found the perfect solution for my baby's needs - Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump is easy to use, feels natural and also has a massage cushion that easily pumps out the milk without having to sit in an awkward or uncomfortable position. It's much more quieter than other brands and pumps more effectively. It comes in 3 settings and I could easily choose the one that felt most comfortable to me. It's an absolute blessing for working mothers like me who need to pump the milk and store it for their baby while they are away for work. All the parts - Breast Pump, Bottle and the Nipple are all BPA free. It comes in an easy to carry traveling bag; so you can store all the accessories, Breast Pump, Bottles easily. It is a real value for money and a must buy. It is a great buy that ensure's your baby's health and you can give them Breast Milk for long without having to worry.