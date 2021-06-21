2 year warranty
Discontinued
More comfort, more milk, in less time*
The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean.
Express more milk in less time
Includes soft massage cushion
Travel bag and 2 bottles
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.
4.7
of 5
17
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Rakqueen
21/06/2021
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
The best electric pump in the market!
I love this product so much, although im having hard time at first, reading the manual is a must. I have a low flow of breastmilk these past few weeks, and despite eating all the foods that can help my breastmilk to increase, it didnt help at all. But when i used the Philips Avent, its so comfortable, quiet than other brand. Its lightweight, you can bring it anytime, its much better if its rechargeable.
Pros
Lightweight, low noise, Comfortable, and cool
Cons
Its much better if it's rechargeable. Wire sometimes tangle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/61 Double electric breast pump
Date of Use 2021-02-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/61 Double electric breast pump
Date of Use 2021-02-21
Kiwidubai
17/01/2021
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
The product is simple to use.
I recommend this for working moms who have less time to breast feed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/61 Double electric breast pump
Date of Use 2019-12-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/61 Double electric breast pump
Date of Use 2019-12-17
BassantZ
17/12/2020
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Avent My life saver!
One of the best inventions that I had earned through my first phase of breastfeeding. The product is very easy and flexible to use and couldn’t imagine how I would live without it! The manual is very clear and the power system is far more strong than any other pumps I explored. I wished I know about it since my first child.
Pros
Easy- Flexible- washable- light
Cons
Requires some space
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/61 Double electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/61 Double electric breast pump
83% of breastfeeding mothers agree that Philips Avent Comfort double electric breast pump is comfortable during usage – Independent home placement test among 81 mothers in the USA, August 2012.
More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011