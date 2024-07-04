2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.
0.5mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
45mins cordless use/10h charge
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
4.4
of 5
19
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Sweethan
04/07/2024
United Kingdom
Been using same model from philips since 2011
Been using same model from philips since 2011. I buy a new one every three years.
Pros
always reliable for 3 years. many settings. smooth cut. very easy to use and set
Cons
Sometimes the bigger clipper case breaks since its intentionally made very fragile i feel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2022-07-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2022-07-04
Warlock
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
I love this product and recommend to everyone . Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Warlock
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
I love this product and recommend to everyone . Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer