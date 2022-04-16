2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
QT4000/13
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair