Search terms

EN
AR
  • Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6982/10

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Advanced Cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all FlexCare

    Advanced Cleaning

    • 3 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    • UV brush head sanitizer
    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

    Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

    The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

    Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

    Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

    The three modes include a clean mode for an outstanding clean in 2 minutes. A sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums and a massage mode to stimulate the gum.

    UV brush head Sanitizer - Cleaner brush, better oral health

    All-in-one sanitizing, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitizer helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White & green

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 FlexCare
      Brush heads
      • 1 ProResults standard
      • 1 ProResults compact
      Travel case
      1 soft
      Charger
      1
      UV sanitizer
      Yes

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth up to 2 shades

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Massage
      Invigorating massage
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
      2 Routines
      Go Care and Max Care

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.