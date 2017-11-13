2 year warranty
Discontinued
Breathe easily, sleep peacefully
Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. NanoCloud technology humidifies with no white dust or wet spots, and up to 99% less bacteria (1). Moisture is evenly distributed to humidify your whole room effectively.
Humidifies rooms up to 35 m²
250 ml/h humidification rate
Up to 99% less bacteria
A 360-degree diffuser distributes humidified air evenly through the whole room. Ultra-fine NanoCloud vapor carries further and prevents over-saturation for effective humidification, particularly in larger rooms.
Unique NanoCloud technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. NanoCloud’s ultra-fine mist is invisible to the eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to – humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers. (1)
NanoCloud’s invisible mist does not release white dust or leave wet patches in your room (4). Larger droplets emitted by ultrasonic humidifiers may dampen the surroundings and carry minerals that leave white residue on nearby surfaces. NanoCloud particles are too small to carry minerals, effectively preventing residue and stains.
4.5
of 5
30
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
jak6789
13/11/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Design and Ease of Functionality
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I'm extremely happy with the Philips Series 2000 Air humidifier, it is in every way better than my last humidifier. The box is well designed and robust, it was in pristine condition on arrival. It is slightly larger than expected but this is outweighed by the simple and elegant design. I have no issue with it looking out of place in any room in my house. It comes in three parts. The top houses the electrical components and the controls, the bottom is an empty vessel to hold the water and finally a filter to be placed in the bottom vessel. The instruction manual is easy to follow and we had no problems assembling and operating the item. When operating the item is extremely quiet, so can be used in a bedroom or other quieter area. It does exactly what you would want it to do very well. Any irritating dryness in the air is efficiently hydrated and I'm happy to report both myself and my baby boy's coughs and dry throats have completely vanished. A great item at a great price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Lil81
12/11/2017
United Kingdom
Great Humidifier for the Winter Months
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] With the cold weather back with us we have crancked up the central heating, which in turn leaves me, the wife and kids with dry throats and headaches, especially in the mornings. Previously the only option open to us was to leave a window open to let fresh air in, kinda defeats the point of central heating though! The dehumidifier, changed all that though. Straight out if the box we were impressed with the size, design and weight of the unit, it happily sat in the lounge and bedroom and did not look out of place. The noise the machine emmits is minimal and after a while you hardly know it's there. We found this the case for high and low settings. The biggest benefit though is the improvement in the air quality in the house. No more headaches or dry throats in the morning and no more having to open the windows. There were no damp patches where the humidifier stood and no feeling that the room was full of moisture either. I would say to anyone that sufferes with sore throats or headaches in dry conditions to definitely make this a priority purchase. We are glad we have one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Drm316
12/11/2017
United Kingdom
Great Humidifier for the Winter Months
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] With the cold weather back with us we have crancked up the central heating, which in turn leaves me, the wife and kids with dry throats and headaches, especially in the mornings. Previously the only option open to us was to leave a window open to let fresh air in, kinda defeats the point of central heating though! The dehumidifier, changed all that though. Straight out if the box we were impressed with the size, design and weight of the unit, it happily sat in the lounge and bedroom and did not look out of place. The noise the machine emmits is minimal and after a while you hardly know it's there. We found this the case for high and low settings. The biggest benefit though is the improvement in the air quality in the house. No more headaches or dry throats in the morning and no more having to open the windows. There were no damp patches where the humidifier stood and no feeling that the room was full of moisture either. I would say to anyone that sufferes with sore throats or headaches in dry conditions to definitely make this a priority purchase. We are glad we have one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
(1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce bacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab
(2) Tested by GB/T 23332-2018 in third-party laboratory. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH
(3) Calculated using AHAM HU-1-2016 clause 7.3 based upon the humidification performance tested according to GB/T 23332-2018 in a third-party laboratory
(4) Deposition of minerals on furniture was tested by a third party laboratory over a period of 3 hours according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V..
(5) Tested by GB 21551.3-2010 in third-party laboratory. Ozone, TVOC, PM10 and UV intensity are below the limitation.
(6) Calculated based on 2L full water tank running at speed one with 150ml/h humidification rate.