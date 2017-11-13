[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] With the cold weather back with us we have crancked up the central heating, which in turn leaves me, the wife and kids with dry throats and headaches, especially in the mornings. Previously the only option open to us was to leave a window open to let fresh air in, kinda defeats the point of central heating though! The dehumidifier, changed all that though. Straight out if the box we were impressed with the size, design and weight of the unit, it happily sat in the lounge and bedroom and did not look out of place. The noise the machine emmits is minimal and after a while you hardly know it's there. We found this the case for high and low settings. The biggest benefit though is the improvement in the air quality in the house. No more headaches or dry throats in the morning and no more having to open the windows. There were no damp patches where the humidifier stood and no feeling that the room was full of moisture either. I would say to anyone that sufferes with sore throats or headaches in dry conditions to definitely make this a priority purchase. We are glad we have one.