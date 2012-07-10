2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3531/12
-
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
DavidM
10/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excelent Value for Money
Easy to set up, good looking, excellent sound. Has HDMI and Digital Optical In which means I have surround sound from my PS3 and TV as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre
T333MAK
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
nice system but poor sound
I have philips TV and had a surround sound dvd player thet the laser went a bit astray so I repleced with this system, very disappointed with the sound quality compared to the previous unit. Shame as I'm a big philips fan.
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Olas
19/04/2014
United Kingdom
Bad Purchase
Used it for 2 weeks after which the sound stopped working completely. I have to depend on my TV to produce sound.
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre
This review was made for HTS3531 5.1 Home theatre