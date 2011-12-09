2 year warranty
Discontinued
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
IMSOOCOOL
09/12/2011
United Kingdom
Brilliant
this home cinema is great for everything very loud and clear and easy to set up............5star
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre
maisie
30/09/2011
United Kingdom
value for money
value for money. cannot comment any further as I have not had the equipment very long
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre