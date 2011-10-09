2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
600 W
Plastic bar
Chopper & accessories
To blend food in seconds.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Celticsaint
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Perfect for soups and smoothies.
Exactly what we needed for food prep, soups and smoothies.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1364/01 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1364/01 Hand blender