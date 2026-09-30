2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless ironing. Fast results.
PerfectCare Elite from Philips delivers effortless ironing and fast results. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed. Guaranteed no burns on any ironable garments.
Ironing brand
Max 7.2 bar pressure
Up to 490g steam boost
1.8 L water tank capacity
Detachable water tank
The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.
ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Awards
4.5
of 5
112
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Dot T
30/09/2026
United Kingdom
Superb iron
Bought to replace my previous steam generator iron. Light to handle but powerful impact, this makes ironing so easy. Creases disappear like magic. I would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron
Podge 1
13/08/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product has great features
It's great - lightweight but irons as well as heavier irons and the steam being automatically generated when ironing motion is detected, works well, saving effort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron
Maglil53
13/10/2023
United Kingdom
My Second Philips Perfect Care
I love ❤️ Philips Perfect Care steam generators. I had one of the early models, which finally gave up the ghost today after quite a few years. There was no doubt the replacement would be yet another Philips. There were things I was used to that the replacement had to have. Powerful steam, detachable tank, no temperature adjustment, this has all of these and more! Tank is much bigger. Auto steam is great. Steams as you iron, stops if you stop. Additional steam boost! Much lighter than my old Perfect Care. Glides so easily over the items and so much quieter than my previous model. Expensive? Yes, but worth every penny.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron