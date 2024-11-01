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  • Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day

    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC514/36

    Easy crease removal every day

    Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Easy crease removal every day

    Thanks to essential steaming solutions

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 3 steam settings
    • 1.6L Detachable tank
    Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

    Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

    This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.

    3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

    3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

    Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.

    Adjustable pole for various height settings

    Adjustable pole for various height settings

    Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

    Special garment hanger

    Special garment hanger

    Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

    Powerful continuous steam for efficient wrinkle removal

    Powerful continuous steam for efficient wrinkle removal

    Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

    Large detachable water tank for easy refill anytime

    Large detachable water tank for easy refill anytime

    Large, detchable, transparent water tank suitable for a lond steaming sessions. Easy refill with large filling hole.

    Safe to use on all garments

    Safe to use on all garments

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

    Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

    Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

    Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy de-calc descaling function regularly.

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1600  ml
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Adjustable pole
      Yes
      Garment hanger
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1600  W
      Continuous steam
      32  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      <1  minute(s)
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Variable steam
      3  levels

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy De-calc

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    • Compared to the predessesor model GC506
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