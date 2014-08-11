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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5057/27

Discontinued

PerfectCare XpressPressurised steam iron

GC5057/27

3.3

| (7) Reviews

1 award

Carefree ironing, no setting required

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With compact, powerful steam generator inside

Carefree ironing, no setting required

  • Steam 65g/min;200g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • Safe for all ironable garments

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

100% easy to use, no adjustment required

100% easy to use, no adjustment required

100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

7

Reviews

4
3
2

11/08/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Iron

I love this iron - no temperature adjusting, just iron and go. It is brilliant that you don't have to be so careful with silk or satin embellishments on products, just iron everything and you know it will not burn or stick.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron

15/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use and I like the safety measures

We both found it so easy to use with a brilliant performance & excellent safety features

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron

07/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buy it

Used this iron for the first time today and it was very good. I ironed silk blouses, linen skirts and cotton shirts effortlessly. My navy trousers without the shine, great. Not tried vertical steaming yet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron

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