2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC5057/27
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing
Ironing brand
Steam 65g/min;200g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
Safe for all ironable garments
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.
100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.
100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
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Awards
3.3
of 5
7
Reviews
Jessen26
11/08/2014
United Kingdom
Great Iron
I love this iron - no temperature adjusting, just iron and go. It is brilliant that you don't have to be so careful with silk or satin embellishments on products, just iron everything and you know it will not burn or stick.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron
Johnnie5
15/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use and I like the safety measures
We both found it so easy to use with a brilliant performance & excellent safety features
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron
Mum2oomi
07/06/2013
United Kingdom
Buy it
Used this iron for the first time today and it was very good. I ironed silk blouses, linen skirts and cotton shirts effortlessly. My navy trousers without the shine, great. Not tried vertical steaming yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Xpress GC5057/02 Pressurised steam iron