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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

PerfectCare AzurSteam iron

GC4914/20

2.4

| (10) Reviews

1 award

Carefree ironing, no setting required

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere; in any order without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever.

See all benefits

Ironing perfected

Carefree ironing, no setting required

  • Steam 50g/min;190g steam boost

  • T-ionicGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • Safe for all ironable garments

OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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2.4

of 5

10

Reviews

03/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hassle-free Ironing

We bought this a few months ago and I thinks it's probably the best iron I've owned. The best feature is the OptimalTemp which means there is no need to adjust heat settings, it's all worked out for you. What this means for me is that my husband's work shirts no longer have scorched collar tips or seams and my ironing takes around half the time it used to. It could be a fraction hotter at times but I haven't found that the quality of the ironing is impeded as a result. I was surprised by the amount of negative reviews this iron has received; I have recommended it to two work colleagues who have also purchased the same model and are impressed by how it performs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4914/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4914/20 Steam iron

20/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good, but need large hands!

Great iron. Some pros and cons though. Very large and my hands are a little small (I thought they were average!) to handle this iron properly. It's heavy and the handle is larger than my other iron (also a Philips). I also can't reach the spray with my finger while holding the iron - I have to shift my whole hand in order to do this. It's great at ironing anything but personally I think it's hopeless without the steam function ON. Really carefree ironing and it's great to go down the ironing pile without having to work out what to do next to avoid burning anything. Would suit a novice with large hands, dare I say it, a man or a male teenager!! I have a penchant for ironing damp clothes and this is something this iron is definitely NOT good at. It seems to do something to the material detector within the iron and thinks the material is more delicate than it is and therefore reduces the heat, making the ironing ineffective. Prefer my older Philips iron for my damp clothes/sheets. Yes, I'd buy this again, but there could be a few design tweaks for me to make it perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4914/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4914/20 Steam iron

14/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Doesn't get hot enough for cotton

All steam and no action. My previous cheaper Steam generator iron was 10 times better

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4914/20 Steam iron

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4914/20 Steam iron

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