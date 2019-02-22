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2 year warranty

All series

  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4516/46

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Faster*, Easier and Smarter

The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

More effective calc clean with calc container

Faster*, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

22/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent ironing results

Good design, not too heavy, glides easily over clothes, good steam control

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4516/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4516/20 Steam iron

21/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good reliable iron

Rasy to use. Warm up very fast but I don’t have to worry about burning my clothes.thanks to this iron my ironing time reduced dramatically.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4516/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4516/20 Steam iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron