2 year warranty
Discontinued
Your new wardrobe Essential
Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.
Ironing brand
1500W, up to 28g/min
PureSteam technology
XL water tank
2-in-1 function
PureSteam technology is an innovative technology that prevents calc from building up around the steamer's engine. It enables consitent powerful steam for years to come.
The 2-in-1 function enables both vertical and horizontal steaming. When steaming horizontally on a flat surface, you can achieve better results especially on tricky ares like collars and cuffs.
Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!
Awards
4.6
of 5
28
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lichfield1Love
05/08/2019
United Kingdom
Buy this product. You won't regret it.
Had this garment steamer for under 6 months and I am happy to have paid extra for what, I think, is a high quality, high performance product. Quick to heat up, so easy to use. I've got the knack and now I rarely use an iron. I thoroughly recommend this particular hand held garment steamer. Thank you Philips for making my life easier. x
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
hay18
09/05/2018
United Kingdom
Handy for quick touch ups
[Employee of philipsglobal] I've found this product to be a lifesaver in the mornings when I need to iron tops for work but don't have time to get the ironing board out! The steamer looks sleek and stylish and is really easy to use. Most creases from clothes being packed in the wardrobe disappear quickly and easily once you learn the best way to use the steamer. Granted it won't get all the deep creases out like an iron but it certainly does the job. I would definitely recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Tiger12
09/05/2018
United Kingdom
Handy for quick touch ups
[Employee of philipsglobal] I've found this product to be a lifesaver in the mornings when I need to iron tops for work but don't have time to get the ironing board out! The steamer looks sleek and stylish and is really easy to use. Most creases from clothes being packed in the wardrobe disappear quickly and easily once you learn the best way to use the steamer. Granted it won't get all the deep creases out like an iron but it certainly does the job. I would definitely recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.