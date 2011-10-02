2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2830/02
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Bumper
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Frenchie
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Reliability is a problem
This is the third Philips SteamGlide in 2 years. The previous 2 models were both replaced within the warranty period for electrical problems.
This review was made for 2800 series GC2830 Steam iron
This review was made for 2800 series GC2830 Steam iron