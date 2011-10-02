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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2830
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2830
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2830
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2830

Discontinued

2800 seriesSteam iron

GC2830/02

3

| (1) Review

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • Bumper

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

Constant high steam output

Constant high steam output

2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Reliability is a problem

This is the third Philips SteamGlide in 2 years. The previous 2 models were both replaced within the warranty period for electrical problems.

This review was made for 2800 series GC2830 Steam iron

This review was made for 2800 series GC2830 Steam iron

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