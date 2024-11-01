Search terms

EN
AR
  • Professional cleaning Professional cleaning Professional cleaning

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9205/01

    Professional cleaning

    Thanks to Philips' new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2200 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Professional cleaning

    With high cleaning power that lasts and lasts

    • 2200W
    • 400W suction power
    • HEPA 13
    High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

    High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

    Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.

    2200 Watt generating max 400 Watt suction power

    2200 Watt generating max 400 Watt suction power

    2200 Watt generating max 400 Watt suction power

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

    11 m action radius for more cleaning with a lot less effort

    11 m action radius for more cleaning with a lot less effort

    Philips vacuum cleaner with an extra long reach gives you more cleaning convenience.

    Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% filtration

    Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% filtration

    The Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter captures at least 99.95% of all dust, ensuring a clean & allergen-free environment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip

    • Design

      Color
      Juicy red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      7.2  kg

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
      HEPA Air Seal
      Yes

    • Usability

      Action radius
      11  m
      Tube coupling
      Button
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
      Wheel type
      Rubber

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.