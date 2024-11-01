FC9205/01
Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips' new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2200 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category.
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Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.
2200 Watt generating max 400 Watt suction power
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
Philips vacuum cleaner with an extra long reach gives you more cleaning convenience.
The Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter captures at least 99.95% of all dust, ensuring a clean & allergen-free environment.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Usability
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