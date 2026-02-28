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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DCM3260 Micro music system

DCM3260/12

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DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

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