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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

DC350 docking entertainment system

DC350/12

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Auto-sync iPhone/iPod calendar and contacts from PC via USB

Bluetooth for hands-free calls

Bluetooth for hands-free calls

All Philips In-car units featuring Bluetooth are equipped with a built-in Bluetooth module for hands-free phone calls and music streaming from Bluetooth-enabled phones and audio devices. The pairing process is as easy as setting up typical Bluetooth headsets. You can transfer your phone contacts and save your favorite phonebook on the system. You can also easily switch your calls back to your phone for private conversations. With Bluetooth, you can pick up calls without hassle and drive safely with both hands on the wheel.

Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone

Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone

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