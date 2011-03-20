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Discontinued

DC190 docking entertainment system

DC190/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

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3W RMS total output power

3W RMS total output power

This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

20/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfectly formed

This was my third attempt at a replacement alarm clock and iPod dock. The functionality is great for the price, and the sound quality is good for such a small unit. Really happy with it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system

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