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2 year warranty

Satinelle Advanced BRE611/00 Wet & Dry epilator

Discontinued

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Satinelle Advanced BRE611/00 Wet & Dry epilator

BRE611/00

Satinelle Advanced BRE611/00 Wet & Dry epilator

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 568.7 kB
  • 13 April 2022

Quick Start Guide - English (US)

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 13 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting