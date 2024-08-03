2 year warranty
Discontinued
Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Good speed
03/08/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product has very good features
Excellent plug and play features, software accompanied the monitor making it available on the system with its drivers, low power consumption.
Pros
Inexpensive, good appearance, comes with drivers, and adaptable connectivity.
Cons
Not recognisable on system without drivers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-08-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-08-03
FreshMike
01/01/2023
United Kingdom
Excellent Monitor, great Picture Quality ,75Hz
Got it for 85£, which was a bargain for a 75Hz Monitor. Use it without a problem in a multi monitor setup. There is nothing else you can want from monitor like this: IPS Panel, 75Hz, Great picture quality, Gaming response time < 5ms, HDMI, DP, speakers ..
Pros
- Great Full HD Quality, 3 inputs HDMI, DP, inbuilt speakers, 75Hz
Cons
Build in speakers are not the best, but they do the job
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-01-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-01-01
GGran
14/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Lovely picture
The size of the monitor was paramount and this one had such a lovely look about it with just a small edging. It is lovely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-08-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 242V8A LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-08-14
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.