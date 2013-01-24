Search terms
The Philips DoseAware series of dose feedback tools for X-ray environments displays the invisible nature of radiation in real time – and makes it easy for medical staff to monitor and track their radiation exposure during their shift. As a result, it empowers caregivers to take control and immediate action to protect their health and wellbeing.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
DoseAware
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware
Real-time dose feedback
Personal Dose Meter (PDM)
Base Station
Dose view software
Dose management software
DoseAware Xtend
DoseAware Xtend
Dosimetry hub
Feedback during procedures
Procedural dose review
Dose report generation
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand