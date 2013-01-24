Clinical excellence
in emergency care
Easy to use, fast to respond
Philips EMS solutions incorporate simple, intuitive controls that help you focus on your patient and speed delivery of care.
Built to endure, designed for flexibility
Rugged and reliable, our EMS solutions keep working in the harshest conditions. They are highly configurable to meet both evolving care guidelines and local protocols.
Give your team actionable information and tools to help improve the quality of their CPR performance.
“Our volunteer fire and rescue personnel have varying levels of experience and skills. The FRx is extremely easy to operate. Once you open the case, turn it on, and apply the pads, the voice coaching walks you through the entire process. Secondly, most of the county’s ALS providers and EMS transport agencies use the Philips HeartStart MRx ALS Monitor/Defibrillator.”
Tim Williams
Operations Chief
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR)
With a growing call volume, Shenandoah County Fire & Rescue (SCFR) needed to expand their reach and shorten their response time. But with an emergency team that included paid professionals and volunteer staff, they needed AEDs that were flexible enough for all expertise levels.
Find out how Shenandoah County uses Philips FRx AEDs in a system that coordinates 3 different communities, paid professionals, and volunteer fire departments.
The Philips DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm supports confident STEMI decision-making and speeds triage. One score helps predict the probability a patient is suffering from acute cardiac ischemia, while another helps predict the outcome with and without thrombolytic therapy for acute myocardial infarction (AMI).
With clear, accurate, easy-to-interpret information, you can make fast, confident decisions about on-going care.
When a person suffers from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), the quality of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) has a direct effect on the outcome. The pace, depth, and degree of release between compressions all make a difference.
The Q-CPR tool analyzes your compressions. It gives you immediate, audiovisual feedback to help you deliver effective CPR.
Simplifying your workflow and improving your efficiency means you can focus on providing care. With solutions that can download your data and send it where it needs to go, review events for performance improvement, and wirelessly transfer data, you can focus on using your data instead of managing it.
Alan Helliwell’s job is try to break products in the lab so he’s sure they won’t break in the field.
In these videos, Alan tests the HeartStart MRx. He subjects them to conditions more severe than any likely circumstances in the field. Vibrations, crashes, water… Alan makes sure the MRx can withstand it all.
Find out how far the MRx can go.
Meet Alan and watch his first test—cable flexing. Find out how you can be sure your cables withstand packing, repacking, and adverse use conditions.
Think your rig is rough?
Rural roads? Bad pavement? Watch how an MRx holds up under vibrations more extreme than any road-helicopter vibrations.
Ever drop your equipment?
Even if you're careful, sometimes your equipment gets dropped. Watch 3 different drop tests and see how the MRx fares.
Soaked in water?
Sometimes you work in water. But if your equipment gets wet, how safe is it? Find out how the MRx performs with 2 safety tests.