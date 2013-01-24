Erik Dupont, Medical physicist at Zeeland University Hospital, uses Customer Services Portal to drive operational efficiency, predict lifetime of equipment and reduce downtime at the same time.
The Portal is a tool that extends the communication with Philips. We see it as a tool to get rid of time wasting procedures. It improves the information flow and it helps getting data from service."
- Erik Dupont, Medical Physicist, Zeeland University Hospital, Denmark
Proper management of service activities across your various imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging. Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets.
Always there, always on
Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Customer Services Portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service for those that are not.
The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow. It’s always there, always on.
Understanding your needs, designed for you
To truly understand your needs and provide the best response, we sought your advice. Based upon your feedback, each subsequent Customer Services Portal release will present new opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity via online coordination.
Since your Healthcare facility can consist of multiple locations, departments etc., Philips Healthcare creates Accounts in its Event Management System to group the assets (medical devices).
To make sure all dedicated accounts are visible in the Customer Services Portal for our customer we have created a Parent account to which these related accounts are assigned.
If an asset, service case or service contract is not visible or information is not accurate displayed in the Customer Services Portal, please contact your local Philips Customer Services Portal contact.
There are two roles defined in Customer Services Portal:
• Customer Portal User (CPU): a user that has access to the Customer Services Portal. The CPU can see the accounts of the Customer Services Portal Parent account that are assigned to this account.
• Customer Portal Manager (CPM): this user has the same functionality as a CPU, in addition the CPM is also able to handle user management for this parent account: create new CPUs, change account assignment and disable accounts.
|
Browser
|
Version
|
Internet Explorer
|
9 or higher
|
Google Chrome
|
All
|
Firefox
|
All
|
Terminology
|
Description
|
Asset Description
|
Philips internal asset description
|
Asset ID
|
Philips internal asset number
|
Case - Priority
|
1 - Critical Need
2 - System Down
3 - System Restricted
4 - Intermittent problem
5 - Scheduled Activity
|
Case activity -Type
|
Problem Reported by customer
Safety Question
T2 Activities
External Remarks
|
Case Number
|
Philips internal case number
|
Case Origin
|
Phone: case reported via Philips Customer Care center by phone
Web: cases reported via Customer Services Portal
|
Case Status
|
New: Case is logged.
In Process: Philips Service Engineer is handling the case
Fixed: Reported issue has been solved.
Closed: Case is closed and archived.
|
Custom Asset Name
|
Customized asset name entered by Customer Portal Manager
|
Event Type
|
Corrective Maintenance
Preventative Maintenance
Field Change Order
Installation
Application Support
Customer Information
Contractual Upgrade
|
Expiration Status (Contracts)
|
Green: >90 days from today
Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
Red: <30 days from today
|
Functional Location Description
|
Physical location of the device/asset as per Philips install base records
|
Install Date
|
Installation date as per Philips install base records
|
Line Item Description
|
Description of the Philips contract
|
Line Item Number
|
Entitlements number from Philips Contract Number associated to this asset
|
PO
|
Purchase Order
|
Product Modality
|
Group of Product family such as:
MR: Magnetic Resonance
US: Ultrasound,
CT: Computed Tomography
IXR: Interventional X-Ray
|
Report Closure Date
|
Closure date reported by Philips Service Engineer
|
SAP SWO
|
Internal Philips SAP reference number
|
Serial Number
|
Serial Number of the Asset
|
Service Contract
|
Philips Service Contract Number
|
Service Performance & Quality Report
|
If entitled for your asset, you're able to download the Service Performance and Quality Report for this asset
|
Service Type
|
Onsite
Remote
Bench repair
Parts Only
Sub-contractor service
|
Ship To
|
Account to which the contract has been sold to
|
Status
|
Active, Inactive, …
|
Technical ID (Tech ID)
|
Philips internal technical ID
|
UDI
|
Unique Device Identifier
Although we try to minimize the impact to our users, the implementation of a new IT platform and adherence to business standards does mean that new terminology is being introduced (good examples are the customer-facing documents like the CSRs (Customer Service Receipts) that have a new look and feel and have different terminology as well).
The list below provides insights on these
|
Previous Portal
|
New Portal
|
Asset
|
Installed Product
|
Corrective Maintenance
|
Incident
|
Previous Portal
|
Predictive / Preventative Maintenance
|
Contract Line Item
|
Contract
|
Contract
|
Contract Header
SLCP stands for ‘Software License Configurable Product’. These are products in which the capabilities of the hardware are managed by a software license, which can be ‘moved’ from one piece of hardware to another piece of hardware via special tools available to your biomed department and qualified Philips engineers.
Both hardware and software (license) are represented by ‘Installed Products’ and via the ‘SLCP tabs’ on the installed product details page (on both the installed product representing the hardware and the installed product representing the hardware) you can see the link between the two. This link is maintained by a dedicated SLCP server.
A password must be updated every 90 days (upon setting a password) adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:
|
Role
|
Create Cases
|
Create/Manage User
|
Maintain IP Custom Details*
|
Viewer
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
User
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Manager
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes