Disclaimer

1. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X –ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.

2. Eligible Service Agreements are available with Technology Maximizer.

3. The clinical images are from Veradius Unity and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition 70 mobile C-arm systems.

Zenition 70 systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local Philips representative.

Some features shown are optional for Zenition 70.

Actual product representation may vary.

Philips reserves the right to make changes in specifications and/or to discontinue any product at any time without notice or obligation and will not be liable for any consequences resulting from the use of this publication.

Contact your Philips representative for the most current information.