2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White/lavender
800 g
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
4.8
of 5
48
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jan1
30/12/2016
United Kingdom
Airfryer
We recived this product as a gift for Christmas used it twice so far well impressed can see us useing alot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
HarshadB
08/07/2016
United Kingdom
Superbly Conceived Product
Excellent performance in an attractive looking product. This Air Frier has nice array of preset programs, an accurate sensor and a very good design. Its like a workhorse and can even be appropriate for an office break room, especially since its so hassle-free and easy to operate. Having purchased it recently, we have to wait and see its long-term durability.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Airfryer
TrueChawla
27/03/2016
United Kingdom
Philips and Assurance are synonymous
As expected, the Philips product turned out to be aesthetic, safe, with a good finish and reliable as claimed in its brochure. Philips commands quality in all aspects
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/53 Airfryer
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.